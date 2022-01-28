Virginia Ell Peddicord "Ginger" HILLSBORO — Virginia "Ginger" Ell Peddicord of Hillsboro, MD passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 95 years old.
Born on Valentine's Day, 1926 in Ashley, PA, Virginia was the daughter of the late Edward Anthony Cronauer and Bernadette M. Gunning Cronauer. Along with siblings Marjorie Cronauer (Walsh) and Edward Cronauer, Virginia grew up in Ashley, PA and graduated from High School in 1943. Two weeks after graduation, she enrolled at King's County Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, NY as a Cadet for USWWII War effort. She met her husband Donald James Ell, in High School and married in 1952. The family first lived in Wilmington, DE and in 1969 they made their home in Queen Anne where the family has been deeply involved in the community ever since. Mr. Donald J. Ell died in 1985. Through the years, Virginia worked as an RN in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Wilmington, DE, the VA Hospital, the State Hospital in Cambridge, MD, and Easton Hospital. She completed her career at the Talbot County Health Department where she was one of the first Blood Pressure Coordinators for the County and retired in 1990. Her second husband, Claude G. Peddicord, died in 1990.
Her primary joy was being a great mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering at her church, and dancing; particularly tap dancing and line dancing with her daughters. She was extremely proud of her family and was very committed to her faith.
Mrs. Peddicord is survived by six children: John W. (Marianne) Ell of Wittman, Bernadette (Glenn) Williamson of Preston, Ginger (David) Chaires of Queen Anne, Donald A. (Debbie) Ell of Easton, Eric E. (Lisa) Ell of Denton, and Robert B. Ell of Queen Anne; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
On Tuesday, February 1st, friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 10:45AM prior to the service at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton, MD followed by an 11AM Mass of Christian burial at the St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church in Denton. The interment will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hillsboro, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to the St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 408 Central Ave., Ridgely, MD 21660 or to the Q.A.-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Co., 13520 1st St., Queen Anne, MD 21657.
