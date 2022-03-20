Virginia L. Ross EASTON — Virginia Laura Miller Ross of Easton, Maryland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her children and family on March 17, 2022, just before her 94th birthday.
Born on March 30, 1928, she was the daughter of the late, Alberta Rosa and Lonnie Dawson Miller, Virginia grew up on Tilghman.
She held several enjoyable jobs through the years, but she loved her Medical Records job at Easton Hospital. In her later years she enjoyed working at Harrison's Greenhouses where she loved working with flowers and plants. She loved to crochet, cross-stitch, and work word puzzles. She made each of her children and grandchildren a beautiful cross-stitched framed picture, which portrayed their personality and their hearts to remember her by. She loved her bird collection given to her by her children through the years.
Virginia is survived by her brother; David L. Miller (Marybelle) and family of Tilghman, Maryland, and her four children; who were her pride and joy: Robert Elliott (Linda) of Easton, Virginia Bridges (Paul) of Salisbury, Donald Elliott (Wendy) of Wye Mills and Peggy Slayden (Tony) of Denton. Her greatest joy in life were her children, her nine grandchildren, and her seventeen great grandchildren. She was so proud of all their accomplishments. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, William L. Miller and Carroll R. Miller all of Tilghman, Maryland.
A celebration of Virginia's life will be held on Saturday, March 26th, 2022, at Tilghman United Methodist Church, 5731 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD 21671, at 2pm. Family will receive friends, from 1-2pm.
Burial will immediately follow in the Tilghman Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Frampton Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel, 312 S. Talbot St. St. Michaels, MD 21633. (Please visit www.framptom.com for on line condolences).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tilghman United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 108, Tilghman, MD 21671 or to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21671.
