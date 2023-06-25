Virginia Lee Kitchen Ginny DENTON — Virginia Lee Kitchen (Ginny) of Denton, MD, passed away on June 22, 2023 at Arcadia Assisted Living in Denton. She was 93 years old.
Born on February 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee Smith and Margaret Mary Ann Pollard Smith. Her first husband, E. Ray Kitchen, Sr. died September 18, 1981. Her second husband, O. Kenneth Bennington, died January 24, 1984.
A 1947 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton, Mrs. Kitchen had lived in Denton all her life. She had been the Business Manager for the family business, Ray's Electric, for many years. She was a Past President (5 times) of the Caroline American Legion Auxiliary Unit 29, Past North Eastern District President of the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of the VFW Memorial Post 7937 Auxiliary in Greensboro, a Charter Member of the Choptank River Yacht Club Auxiliary in Denton, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2332 in Greensboro, a member of 40 & 8 Maryland American Legion, an Honorary Life Member of Caroline American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary, and was a member of the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton.
Mrs. Kitchen is survived by a daughter, Gloria K. Behlke (Bill) of Denton; two sons, Earl Ray (E.R.) Kitchen, Jr. (Penny) of Denton and Stewart J. Kitchen (Yvonne) of Denton; a sister, Charlotte Ann Porter of Denton; 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by a brother, Alfred T. Smith, and two sisters: Mary Alice Bourne and Betty Jane Kelley.
Funeral services will be held at 10:45 am on Thursday, June 29th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton, where friends may call from 9:45 until 10:45 before the service. The interment will follow in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
If friends wish to send donations in memory of Mrs. Kitchen, the family suggests sending them to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
