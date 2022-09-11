Virginia Ruth Baker STEVENSVILLE — Virginia Ruth Baker of Stevensville, MD passed away on September 7, 2022, at Corsica Hills Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old.
Virginia Ruth Baker STEVENSVILLE — Virginia Ruth Baker of Stevensville, MD passed away on September 7, 2022, at Corsica Hills Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old.
Born in Maryland on December 15, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Everett E Booze and Ethel Mae Creighton. She was a graduate of Stevensville High School.
Ruth was married to Marion A Quimby in March 1955 until his death in July 1971. She remarried to H Bushey Baker in 1986 until his death in September 2003.
Ruth worked as a waitress and bartender for many years. She also obtained her real estate license and worked with Rosendale Realty. She started working for the American Legion Kent Island Post 278 in the early 80's as a bartender until her retirement.
She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She also loved her garden, travelling, with her favorite destination being Walt Disney World.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Cronshaw of Centreville; son, Rusty Quimby of Chester; grandson, Chad Cronshaw, and his wife Melissa; great grandchildren, Cole Cronshaw and Maci Cronshaw, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Virginia is predeceased by her sister Ethel Jones, brothers Clarence Booze and Luther (Luke) Booze.
A service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 12:00 pm with a visitation starting at 11:00 am. Burial to follow service in Stevensville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion Kent Island Post 278.
For online tributes, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
