Virginia TRAPPE — Turkington Virginia (Ginny) Turkington, 86, of Trappe, MD passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2023.
APG Chesapeake
Ginny was born on May 23, 1937, in Denton, MD to her loving parents George Edward and Anna Ruth Sherwood. She graduated from Federalsburg High School in 1955. She later relocated to Easton, MD, where she worked at various local businesses before retiring from Loyola Federal Bank of Easton.
Ginny selflessly loved those around her, and delighted in showing love to her family and friends. She could often be heard asking, "What can I do?" and her family knew she truly meant anything. She didn't think twice before donating a kidney to her late brother, Johnny, and often played the role of caregiver, from nursing physical ailments to providing a listening ear and warm hug. Ginny was ready to help with a hot meal, or if you were really lucky, a plate of the best pancakes (crispy edges and all) that you could eat. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and would be relied on as a treasured playmate and homework helper. She was everyone's cheerleader, and when she wasn't among the bleachers at local sporting events, could be found watching the Orioles and Redskins on tv.
Near and dear to Ginny's heart was the holiday season leading up to Christmas. She kicked off the season with a Thanksgiving dinner that put Martha Stewart to shame. She loved to prepare the meal for her family, and welcomed new guests over the years, some of them hearing the rumors about how good the meal was. Her tree went up on Black Friday, and she would take pride in perfecting her Christmas décor for the season. Ginny loved giving at Christmas, and would wrap beautiful gifts, occasionally letting appreciative recipients keep their bows. She savored the time with her loved ones, and with coffee or eggnog in hand, smiled as they would gather each year.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Robert Paul Turkington, son, Patrick Mullikin, brothers, George, Jr., and John Sherwood, along with sisters Louise Chance and Helen Holsinger.
Ginny is survived by her former husband, Louis E. Mullikin, and their children, Michael Mullikin (Cheryl) of Onstead, MI, Kathy Gannon (Gary) of Easton, MD, and Matthew Mullikin (Cathy) of Wetumpka, AL, stepchildren, Robert P. Turkington, Jr. (Donna) of Nathalie, VA, and Timothy J. Turkington of Bethlem, MD, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Robert Sherwood (Andrea) of Westminster, MD, and sister, June Wagner of Eldersburg, MD.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org.
