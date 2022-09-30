Vivian Irene SAINT MICHAELS — Griffin Vivian Irene Griffin, beloved Mother (Vivian Landau), Grandmother (Deidre Rabuck), Sister (Delores Lindsay age 99 and Geraldine Jones age 91), Aunt, Cousin, and friend/loved one of many died at age 97 at home with family under the tender care of Talbot Hospice.
Vivian retired from Westinghouse in 1987 with nearly four decades as a 'woman' draftsman ... in what was then almost exclusively a man's profession. Griff, as known to her friends, was selected and trained by Westinghouse right out of high school during World War II.
A talented artist, she loved animals, rocks, plants, trees, beautifully wrapped presents, adult coloring books, and fuzzy PJ pants especially with Mickey or Minnie Mouse on them.
Fiery in spirit, she lived life like no other. At her request, her body was donated to science for medical research and education. Out of the box and ahead of her time, she made these arrangements in 1977 before there was even a database for such requests.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Spring, her favorite time of the year.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Talbot Hospice in her name would be greatly appreciated.
