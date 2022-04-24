Voncile Lillie Schwaninger EASTON — Voncile Lillie Schwaninger of Easton, MD died on April 18, 2022, at the Talbot Hospice House. She was 94.
Born in Ellzey, FL on January 18, 1928, she was the daughter of Preston McMillan and Lillie Williams McMillan. On May 6, 1948, she married John Oren Schwaninger, and the couple honeymooned at Niagara Falls. The Schwaningers' owned a drive-in restaurant and ice cream stand in New Jersey, an Orange Grove in Wimauma, Florida and a gas station and Citrus Park, Florida. Mrs. Schwaninger was a homemaker, worked on the family farm and worked for many years as a bus driver. She attended the Church of God in Wimauma, FL and later became a member of the Easton Church of God, where she played piano and generously volunteered to help others. Mrs. Schwaninger loved to travel, and had visited China, Israel, Japan, and many locations throughout the US.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she is survived by her children: John Oren Schwaninger, Jr. of Easton, MD, Linda Diane Schwaninger of Palmetto, FL and Sandra Dawn Price (Brent) of Easton, MD; grandchildren: Travis Oren Schwaninger, Abigail Loren Price and Rebecca Ann Price; great-grandchildren, Phillip Hambleton and Harper Hambleton; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Oren, in 2013, and a sister, Lucille Lindale.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 26 from 6 to 8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD. She will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 5 at the Fellowship Cemetery in Wimauma, FL.
