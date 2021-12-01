W. Paul Adams DENTON — W. Paul Adams died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his home near Denton. He was 86 years old.
Born at home in Caroline County, on April 27, 1935, Paul was the son of the late Frances Edward Adams and Narcissa Lee Neighbor Adams. He began his career as an appliance repair person for Cooper Furniture. He also worked for Coca-Cola to service machines, but ultimately returned to appliance repair and opened his own Adams' Appliance Center.
Paul is survived by his wife, Beverly Meredith Adams; three daughters: Mary Kay Blazejak (Mark) of Lewes, DE, Cheryl A. Reamer (Howard) of Chesapeake City, MD, and Patricia Pleasanton also of Lewes; one son, W. Wade Adams; a stepdaughter, Sheri Greenwood of Federalsburg; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Louise Sharp Horney of Denton, and Evelyn Danley of Skellytown, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Narcissa Adams; and siblings: Lydon Adams, George "Jack" Adams, Norman Adams, Virginia Rash-Miller, Bess Todd, and Audrey McMahan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. where friends may call from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in memory of Mr. Adams, the family suggests sending them to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
