Walter Weber Duncan EASTON — In Loving Memory...
Walter Weber Duncan, Jr., of Easton, passed away at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center on January 17, 2022. He was 85. Born on April 26, 1936, in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late Mary Amelia Price Duncan and Walter Weber Duncan, Sr. Growing up a lifelong resident of Talbot County, he was raised in Oxford, and graduated from Easton High School in 1954. After graduation, he entered the United States Marine Corps in June, 1954, and was honorably discharged in 1957. He attended the Maryland State Police Academy in Pikesville, MD in 1958 and went on to serve twenty-five years as a Maryland State Trooper, retiring as a second lieutenant and commander of the Centreville Post.
On August 8, 1959, Weber married the late Audrey Saulsbury Duncan at the Trappe United Methodist Church. They resided in Easton, Maryland with their many, beloved Labrador and Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, and were married for fifty-eight years, until her death in 2017.
Weber enjoyed his time playing baseball for the U.S. Marine Corps, while stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He was an active member of the Easton Elks Lodge 1622, where he served as Secretary for a number of years. He also spent many years as a Course Marshal at the Hog Neck Golf Course. Weber was also a member of the American Legion Talbot Post 70 and enjoyed spending time with friends at the VFW Post 5118.
Weber is survived by his brother, Thomas Griffith Duncan, Sr. (Frances), brother-in-law, J. Steven Saulsbury (Budgie), and a sister-in-law, Barbara Saulsbury. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews: Dr. Thomas G. Duncan, Jr., W. Brad Duncan (Christine), Kimberly D. Snyder (Adam), Russell W. Duncan, Jr. (Mary Alice), Mary Grace Freeland, James H. Balderson (Joyce), John D. Balderson (Jadine), Joseph A. Balderson (Kim), Richard W. Maxwell, Jr., Patrick D. Maxwell, Edith M. Bishop (Eddie), Georgianna M. Bishop (Alan), Jeffrey S. Saulsbury (Alisha), W. Matthew Saulsbury, Amy S. Hutchison (Kyle), Leslie M. Saulsbury, and Jennifer L. Saulsbury. He is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews, as well as his best friend, Colin N. Macindoe.
In addition to his parents, and wife Audrey, Weber was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Weber Duncan, Sr., sister Marguerite Duncan Balderson, and her husband James H. Balderson, sister Florence Duncan Maxwell and her husband Richard Maxwell, Sr., and sister Edna Augusta Duncan. He was also preceded in death by parents-in-law, W. Merrick Saulsbury, Sr. and his wife Miriam Bringman Saulsbury, a sister-in-law, Alice Saulsbury Matthews and her husband Richard P. Matthews and a brother-in-law, W. Merrick Saulsbury, Jr.
Friends may visit the family at the Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton, MD 21601. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 and Talbot Humane Society, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.
Online condolences can be found at fhnfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.