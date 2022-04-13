Wanda J. Lowe CAMBRIDGE — Wanda J. Lowe, 78, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods. She was born in Dorchester County on July 22, 1943 and was a daughter of the late George Edward Townsend and Peggy Marshall Passwaters.
Mrs. Lowe graduated from North Dorchester High School class of 1961. On August 20, 1965, she married Edward A. Lowe, who passed away on February 29, 2008. She worked at Rob Roy and later at Warwick Manor in Secretary. Mrs. Lowe enjoyed going to yard sales and going out to eat with her friends.
She is survived by a grandson Jordon Jessie Lowe, a sister Carolyn Travers and husband Harold of Madison, two half-brothers Terry Dean and wife Michelle of South Carolina and Mark Dean and wife Sharon of Maine and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, and her husband, Mrs. Lowe is preceded in death by a son Charles Lowe and a brother Wayne Townsend.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11 am at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Barbara Mills-Neighoff officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kitty City Rescue, P.O. Box 1259, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
