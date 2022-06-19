Wanda Lee Sarver MCDONOUGH, GA — Wanda Lee Sarver of McDonough, GA, formerly of Denton, MD, peacefully passed away at the Bridgeway Hospice in Stockbridge, GA on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was 63 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Mrs. Sarver was the daughter of the late Donald Dawson Dill and Mary Eloise Pippin LePore. She was a 1977 graduate of North Caroline High School.
Mrs. Sarver was a Network Coordinator for satellite communications for Intelsat in Atlanta, GA. She was an accomplished quilter who loved to sew and work in her garden.
Mrs. Sarver is survived by her husband, Melvin H. Sarver, of McDonough, GA; a daughter, Alina Schuyler of Ridgely, MD; three sisters: Katherine "Kitty" Brown (Phil) of Denton, Jessica Szymanski of Harrington, DE, and Ruby Butler of Ridgely; two brothers, Bruce Dill (Suzanne) of Bridgeville, De and Daniel Dill (Ethel) of Felton, DE; a grandchild, Eli Jarboe; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth "Lee-Lee" Schuyler, Jr. and a sister, Theresa Ann Radcliffe.
A funeral service will be 11 AM on Wednesday, June 22nd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 10 to 11 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Gastric Cancer Foundation, Administrative Office, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513 or visit gastriccancer.org.. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.