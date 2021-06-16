FEDERALSBURG — Warner George Johnson, 87 of Federalsburg, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
He is survived by one daughter, Karen Johnson; 2 sons: Kevin and Eric Johnson; 4 granddaughters: Shavona, Erica, Elaine, and Kayla; one grandson, Jordon; and one great grandson, DeVon; 2 sisters: Lillie M Johnson and Madeline Long.
A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at Hurlock United Methodist Church in Hurlock. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Internment will take place at Federal Hill Cemetery in Federalsburg.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
