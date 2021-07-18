Warren Columbus Butler GRASONVILLE — Warren C. Butler (92) departed this life on July 2, 2021. A celebration of life service was held Saturday, July 17, 2021. at Christ Cuch Parish at 11 am with a viewing from 9-11 am. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Warren Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
