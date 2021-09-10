Warren Neal MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Warren D. Neal, 84, passed away on September 6, 2021.
Born in Cambridge, MD, he was the son of the late Raymond and Maude Kinnamon Neal.
Warren graduated from Cambridge High School in June 1955. He played on the tennis team and on the basketball team that won the Maryland State Championship in 1955 and was fondly nicknamed "Star" by his high school classmates. He served as a Sergeant in the Army from October 1955 - October 1958. Warren worked as a butcher at the A&P grocery store while in high school. He was employed by Airpax/North American Philips and served as a Personnel Administrator for 40 years. He was highly thought of and well respected by his Airpax family and in the Cambridge community. Warren was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for 67 years and was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America.
He and his wife lived in Cambridge, Maryland until moving to Conway, SC in May 2004. Warren loved boating, playing tennis, traveling, especially to visit family in Maryland, and his dog Bear and 12 cats that he had through the years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 1/2 years, Donna Mills Neal; son Jeffrey Warren Neal; daughters Patricia Elizabeth DuBuque and husband JP DuBuque; Teresa Neal Bialk and husband Tom Bialk; Belinda Lee Sawyer (stepdaughter) and husband Joshua Horsman; a brother, Charles Neal; his grandchildren Jason Neal, Megan Price, Raeann Bialk, Jacob Bialk, Kellan DuBuque, Camden DuBuque; and three great grandchildren. Warren's sister, Shirley Neal Scharpf, preceded him in death.
There will be a private service for the family.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Grand Strand Humane Society in Myrtle Beach, SC.
