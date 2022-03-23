Wayne Jones CORDOVA — Paul "Wayne" Jones passed away Sunday March 20, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his own bed. Wayne was born September 2, 1955, in Easton Maryland to the late Jackie M. and Elsie "Jean" Fairbank Jones and has resided in Cordova since the age of 5.
Wayne attended Cordova Elementary school and graduated from Easton High School in 1973.
Wayne began his working career at Waverly Press in Easton in 1973 working in the warehouse and a truck driver for 14 years. November of 1984 Wayne ventured out to start his own Pest Control Business, Jones Pest Control and continued as owner and operator until the time of his death. A job he enjoyed every day he went to work and he was a wealth of information about it. The last 3 years he has enjoyed sharing his career and knowledge with his brother Kelly and prepping him to carry on Jones Pest Control.
From an early age Wayne had a passion for baseball, motorcycles, hunting, crabbing and Corvettes. As a child Wayne could be found day after day playing baseball with the Cordova boys or practicing for an upcoming Little league game. Wayne was asked in 1986 to Manage a new 13-15 year old girls Senior League team in Cordova sponsored by Tull Well Drilling which he did until 1998 when he became the manager of the girls Junior Varsity softball team at Easton High School. Wayne poured his heart and soul into those girls and held a special place in his heart for every one of these girls on and off the field. In 1988 Wayne took his all-star team to the State finals something no Senior league girls' team from the Eastern Shore had accomplished and he was very proud of their accomplishment. In his later years he enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycles or cruising in his 2004 corvette.
Wayne is a member of Hillsboro/Queen Anne Methodist Church where he was a former Sunday School teacher for the youth class as well as the Past President and member of the Methodist men group. A past member of Queen Anne/Hillsboro and Cordova Volunteer Fire departments and Former member of Abate of Maryland Mid-Shore Chapter.
On July 7,1973 Wayne married his wife Becky Eaton Jones of Hillsboro to whom he is survived and has shared 48 years of marriage. Wayne's biggest and proudest moments in life was becoming the father to his 3 daughters, Mickee Roser (Darin) of Easton, Carrie Middleton (Jim) of Cordova and Courtney Wisk (Andrew) of Salisbury Maryland and he could not have been prouder of their accomplishments.
Wayne is the proud "Pop" to his 7 Grandchildren. Ellie and Anna Roser of Easton MD, Josh Middleton of Denton MD, Emma and Nathan Middleton of Cordova MD and Julia and Jackson Wisk of Salisbury MD. and he was at every event and sports game he was able to physically attend even traveling to Furman College last spring in Greenville South Carolina to watch his oldest Granddaughter Ellie play college Lacrosse.
Wayne is also survived by 2 Brothers, Bruce (Lisa) of East New Market MD and Kelly (Jen) of Easton MD, 3 nephews and 3nieces, Two Great Nephews and one great niece, one Aunt Mary Jane Fairbank of Sherwood Md and several cousins, and a very special and longtime High School friend Steve Clark of Cordova.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents.
In lieu of Flowers donations may be sent to the Cordova Volunteer Fire Dept or Talbot Hospice of Easton. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
