Wayne Lee Embrey "JR" MILLINGTON — Wayne Lee Embrey (JR.) of Millington, MD passed away at his home on Sat. Oct. 30, 2021. He was 37.
"Jr." was born March 2, 1984, in Easton, MD the son of Wayne Embrey Sr. and Yvonne "Yeatman" Embrey. "Jr." worked at several different jobs over the years but delivering newspapers was always the job he came back too. "Jr." enjoyed shooting pool, working on cars, bowling, going mudding, hunting, watching the Baltimore Ravens football games and shooting sporting clays. Recently he had been participating in an online POGO league. "Jr." had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his brother William "Billy" Embrey last year on December 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Samantha Ervin of Greensboro, MD, parents, Yvonne and Wayne Embrey Sr. of Millington, MD, son, Joesif Embrey of Barclay, MD, daughter, Melissa Embrey of Barclay, MD, son, Jaxon Rolfe of Greensboro, MD, son, Colton Embrey of Greensboro, MD, son, Phoenix Embrey of Greensboro, MD, and maternal grandmother, Joyce Yeatman of Denton, MD.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 6-8 pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. A Celebration of Life and time of sharing will begin at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the Millington Volunteer Fire Company P.O. Box 255 Millington, MD 21651. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
