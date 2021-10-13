Wendy H. Creighton CAMBRIDGE — Wendy H. Creighton, age 78, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on September 21, 1943 in Cambridge, Maryland she was the daughter of Rowena Meredith Creighton and E. Hallie Creighton.
At a young age Wendy was very active with dancing, swimming and Girl Scouts.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She could often be seen walking her two Westies and supporting her grandchildren's tennis events. She adored them all and never missed an event. She was their biggest supporter throughout their lives.
Wendy enjoyed exploring new places and traveled extensively. Among her love of reading was also a love of Contract Bridge. It was often said she learned early when she was needed as a fourth for mother's bridge club. Her love of Bridge continued throughout her life which earned her recognition as a Silver Life Master. One of her proudest achievements is celebrating 35 years supporting Bill W.
She is survived by her children, Becky Wozny (Eddie), Eydie Kinnamon and Michelle Richardson; her sister Barbara Spedden (Donnie); her grandchildren Brian Wozny (Audrey), Dr. Sara Coulbourn (Kevin), Hunter Wozny (fiancé Allie Gregory), Chelsea Blake (John). She is also survived by four great grandchildren and two special nieces and a special nephew and also by her ex-husband Robert Richardson and wife Nancy.
She is predeceased by son-in-law Rusty Kinnamon and her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 beginning 1:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, with Pastor Steve Bloodsworth officiating. A visitation with family will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wendy's name can be sent to Friends of the Dorchester Public Library, P.O. Box 1134, Cambridge, MD 21613.
