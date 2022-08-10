Wesley K. Andrews HURLOCK — Wesley Keith Andrews, Sr., 90, of Hurlock, died, August 5, 2022 at UMMC at Easton. Born May 22, 1932, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late John Wesley Andrews and Hilda Dunn Andrews.
He was a 1949 graduate of Hurlock High School and a US Air Force Veteran. He worked at DuPont as a panel board operator, retiring in 1985. Wesley worked part time for the Zeller Funeral Home for many years did automotive and lawn mower repair for people in the community. He was a former member of First Baptist Church in Hurlock where he served on many committees. He attended Eastern Bible Instruction and was ordained a Baptist minister in 1996. He is a member of First Baptist Church in East New Market.
He is survived by a son, Wesley K. Andrews, Jr. (Wanda) of Hurlock; two daughters, Lona Gray Thomas (Rob) of Hurlock, and Jacqueline Andrews of Cambridge; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a brother, Jeffrey Andrews of California.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Christopher Andrews; a brother, Donald F. Andrews and a sister, Nelda Hoover.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2002 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Pastor Buddy Spear will officiate. Interment will follow in McKendree Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 64, East New Market MD 21631.
To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Andrews, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.