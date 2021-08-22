Wilfred T. Azar CENTREVILLE — Wilfred T. Azar Jr., 81, passed away at George Washington Hospital on August 18, 2021. He was born on June 25, 1940 in Annapolis, the son of the late Wilfred and Mary Charlton Azar Sr.
Fred was a graduate of Severn School Class of 1958. After graduation he attended Florida State University. Then began his long-life career in the business of real estate development. Fred had a passion for life. He especially enjoyed spending time on the water, garden, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Garry Jenkins.
Mr. Azar is survived by his wife Carol of 42 years, his daughter Kim (Richard) Rossi, his sons; Wilfred (Melanie) Azar III, David (Kimberly) Azar, his daughter-in-law Virginia Jenkins, his grandchildren Joseph (Morgan) Rossi. Robert Travis (Stefanie) Jenkins, Chelsea Leigh (Dante) DelGuercio, his great grandchildren; Jameson Liam Jenkins and Tucker Colton Jenkins.
Memorial contributions can be made in Wilfred's name to Severn School in Severna Park, MD.
