Will Earl Chambers EASTON — Will Earl Chambers, (82) departed this life on April 29, 2021. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 am at Bennie Smith Funeral Chapel, 426 Dover St., Easton, MD.
Will is survived by his wife, Judith T. Chambers; daughter, Carissa J. Chambers; grandson, Christopher R. Leslie; sister, Treva C. Kerney (Paul); and a host of other family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.