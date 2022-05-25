William B. Edge EAST NEW MARKET — William Baker Edge, 85 of East New Market passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Mallard Bay Care Center in Cambridge. He was born in Cambridge on March 17, 1937 and was a son of the late William Andrew Edge and Hazel Baker Edge Harrison.
Mr. Edge graduated from Cambridge High School in 1955. On June 26, 1955 he married the former Dorothy "Tito" Airey who passed away on December 18, 1988. On May 15, 2010 he married the former Claribel Murphy Hughes. Mr. Edge was a master electrician with Local 24 IBEW out of Baltimore for 25 years, before owning and operating Bill's Electric. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Cambridge Moose Lodge where he was past Admin. and Governor and Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW.
He is survived by his wife Claribel Edge of East New Market, a daughter Debra Brannock and husband Tom of Church Creek, six grandchildren Brian Burton and wife Jennifer of East New Market, Derek Edge and wife Heather of Hurlock, Darren Edge of South Carolina, Toni DeGroat and husband Patrick of Seaford, Rebecca Vinciguerra and husband Jason of Salisbury and Ryan Schulke of Federalsburg, eight great grandchildren, an aunt Betty Slacum Holmes of Delaware, three stepchildren Franklin Hughes, Jr. of East New Market, Mary Pinto and her husband Robert of Hebron and Joyce Webster and husband George of North Carolina, five step grandchildren. Besides his parents and his first wife and his step mother Agnes Cheesman Edge, he is preceded in death by two sons William Alvin Edge and Steven Edge, a daughter Kimberly Edge and a sister Delores Edge.
Pallbearers will be Brian Burton, Derek Edge, Jason Vinciguerra, and Spanky Hastings.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Mr. David Tolley officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
To plant a tree in memory of William Edge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.