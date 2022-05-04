William B. Willey WOOLFORD — William B. Willey, 101, of Woolford passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born in Lakesville on April 11, 1921 to the late Solomon R. Willey and Edith E. Insley Willey.
Mr. Willey attended schools in Dorchester County. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, during which time he achieved the classification of Machinist's Mate Second Class USNR. On September 1, 1955, Mr. Willey married the former Louise Rieck, who passed away on December 11, 1992. Mr. Willey enjoyed fishing and hunting, and loved his animals, especially his dogs, which he loved taking on rides in his truck. He would often be seen riding his bike down in the country, where he enjoyed looking at the farms and checking out the crops.
Mr. Willey is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, as well as other extended family. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Willey is preceded in death by 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11 AM at Old Trinity Churchyard in Church Creek, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to your local fire company. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
