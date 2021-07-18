William "Bill" N. Wright III CAMBRIDGE — William "Bill" Noble Wright, III, 49, of Cambridge, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on July 12, 2021.
Bill was born on August 11, 1971, to William "Billy" Noble Wright Jr. and Andrea Rogers Wright. Bill loved to spend his time on or near the Choptank River. In his teenage years, you could find him and his best friends skateboarding around town and knee boarding in Bollingbrooke. He enjoyed fishing, boating and racing RC "Circus Circus" boats. He was a graduate of Cambridge South Dorchester High School, Class of 1989, where he starred in "Guys & Dolls".
When Bill became a father, in 1998, to Christopher Dominick "Dom" Wright, he could not have been happier. Dom was his pride and joy and his love for him was evident. He loved bragging about Dominick's grades, sports and his big heart. Bill would drop anything and everything to be at his side.
He always had a caring heart. He gave up a successful career as a mechanic for multiple yacht brokers to move into his paternal grandparents' home to care for them in their later years. He strived to be like his grandmother, "Gram", every day and to put the needs of others before his own.
Bill is survived by his son, Christopher Dominick Wright & Dominick's mother, Kellie Willey. His father, William Noble Wright Jr. and his mother, Andrea Rogers Wright. His sister Jacquelyn (Wes) and their children Madelyn and Lucas Harper. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Noble Wright Sr. and Frances Virginia Wright, and his maternal grandparents, Clifford Elwood Rogers and Bertha Catherine Rogers-Foxwell
Honorary pallbearers will be his lifelong friends Eric Wheatley, Kevin Harding, Steve Whitten, Brett Dean, Morgan Tolley, Eric Collevechio and Chad Allen.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.
