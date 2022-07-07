William (Bill) Wright Newnam WAVERLY, GEORGIA — William (Bill) Wright Newnam, Age 85, of Waverly, GA, formerly of Easton, MD, passed away on June 1, 2022, after a battle with sepsis at the SW Brunswick Hospital in Brunswick, GA.
Mr. Newnam was born on May 15, 1937, to the late Maurice Everest Newnam, Jr. and Louise Wright Newnam in Easton, Maryland. He was also the stepson of the late Lillian Pritchett Newnam. He graduated from Easton High School in 1955 and went on to John Hopkins University where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
After graduation, Mr. Newnam worked for Amoco Chemicals in the polymers and intermediate chemicals division, retiring in 1997. He also spent 30 years in the Army Reserves, graduating from the US Army War College in 1982 and retiring in 1989 at the rank of Full Colonel.
A resident of Waverly, GA for many years, Mr. Newnam was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, where he served as a Verger for several years. He was also an active volunteer with AARP.
Mr. Newnam is survived by his wife, Lilian Manning Newnam, his three children from his first marriage, Jeffrey (Kimberly), Michael and Kathryn; 2 stepdaughters, Kimberly, and Kellie (Corey), and grandchildren, Edward, Haley, Chadd, Cameron, Collin, Dillon, Alexandra, Carter, Isaac, Kayla, Ross, Jessica, and Rachel. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Ellen Melka and his brother, Maurice E. (Mike) Newnam III (Suzan) of Easton, MD.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church (Brunswick, GA) on July 7, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Family and friends may join via livestream by going to https://www.youtube.com/c/SaintMarksEpiscopalLivestream. Inurnment with military honors will be held at the church columbarium following the service.
Donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester Street, Brunswick, GA 31520.
To plant a tree in memory of William Newnam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.