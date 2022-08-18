William "Billy" James Yeager GOLDSBORO — William "Billy" James Yeager, Sr. of Goldsboro passed away on August 15, 2022. He was 85.
Born on April 5, 1937, in Massey, Maryland, he was the son of the late Henry Yeager, Sr. and Lucy Pearson Yeager. On May 3, 1958, he married the love of his life, Dorothy, in Galena, Maryland. William worked for State Roads for many years until retiring in 1999, from there he worked with his son, Jamie, bailing hay. He loved horses, tractors and going to farm sales.
William is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, William James Yeager, Jr (Mary); granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Delp (Charles); great-grandchildren, Shane McNeil-Delp, Colton Delp, and DixieMae Delp; siblings, Marian "Betsy" Embert (Calvin), Shirley "Doodie" Ennis, Doris Gross, Robert "Bobby" (Dottie); sister in-law, June Yeager; several nieces, nephews and many honorary grandchildren. The family would like to thank Terry Bowers for the exceptional care she provided.
He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Lucy, and siblings, David Pearson, Raymond Yeager, Irving Yeager, Johnny Yeager, and Henry Yeager, Jr.. As well as brother in laws, Robert Ennis and Winton Gross.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 2-3pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home with services immediately following. Burial will follow in the Greensboro Cemetery
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home to help cover some of the unexpected expenses.
