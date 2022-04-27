William C. Hickson CORDOVA — William C. Hickson, of Cordova, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on April 22nd, 2022. He was 94.
Born on April 2nd, 1928, in Talbot County to the late Charles B. Hickson, Jr and Alice Mae Lyons Hickson. He graduated from Easton High School.
Bill was a farmer and spent time working at Bayshore Foods and Southern States. In 1949, he married the late Catherine "Kitty" Sharp Hickson, to whom he was married for 50 years before her passing in 1999. Bill was an accomplished carver and had his carvings displayed at the Waterfowl Festival for over 40 years, along with festivals in Havre De Grace and Chincoteague Island.
Known by all as Pop, he is survived by his three daughters, Sue Hutchison and her husband Phil, of Easton; Patti Keller and her husband Roger, of Cordova; and Kay Spence and her husband Brian, of Cordova. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Jeff Hutchison (Paula), Shawn Johnson, Pam Mayock (Adam), Mike Keller (Heather), Will Keller (Allana), Amy Kellum (Matt) and Emily Walbert (Brian), and 7 great grandchildren, along with his special friend, Jean Rojas.
In addition to his wife, Catherine S. Hickson, Bill is predeceased by his sister, Shirley Walker.
Friends may call on Thursday, April 28th, from 6 - 8pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, Easton. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 29th, at 11am at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or the Cordova Vol. Fireman's Association, 11864 Kitty's Corner Road, Cordova, MD.
