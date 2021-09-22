William C. Lyons "Bill" MILFORD, DE — William C. "Bill" Lyons II, of Milford, DE passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Kent General Hospital, Bayhealth Medical Center, Dover. Bill was born in Milford, DE son of the late William C. and S. Faye (Pearson) Lyons. He was working as a heavy equipment mechanic for J.R. Smith in Denton when he became ill. He enjoyed working on cars in his spare time and loved listening to the old style classic country music. Bill also enjoyed going to J.P.'s Wharf in Bowers Beach to socialize and was known as the Mayor of "Billystone".
He is survived by his fiancée' Karen K. Kirby; various cousins, but one special cousin Jeff Knotts; a very dear friend Joe Hardisty; and his cat Jingle.
Friends may call from 11 - 1 pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. The family suggests casual attire for the services. Graveside services will follow in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
