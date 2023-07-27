William Christopher OLNEY, MARYLAND — Rolle, Jr. William Christopher Rolle, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife of 66 years Carol Ann (Dukehart) and his family.
Rolle was born on December 15, 1933, to William C. Rolle, Sr, and Emily Rolle (Butterworth). He grew up in Newark, NJ at 120 Isabella Ave, along with his sister Marilyn (Palmer) before his parents moved to Spring Lake, NJ, where the family enjoyed many happy summers.
Rolle attended Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, NJ, where he played basketball and football, and upon graduation, Rolle enrolled at Georgetown University, in Washington, DC, where he played on the basketball team. While a senior at Georgetown, he was introduced to the love of his life, Carol Ann (Dukehart) by mutual friends on a street corner near the school. They married on February 16, 1957.
Upon graduation from Georgetown, Rolle was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force where he served as an information officer for approximately 4 years. Upon his release from active duty, and a short stint with the former Hecht Company retail chain, he began to work for Earl Palmer Brown and Associates, a local public relations and advertising firm. Rolle continued his education at night, earning a master's degree in public relations from American University in 1968.
After several years of working for EPB and Associates, Rolle decided to strike out on his own and formed Bill Rolle and Associates, with his office located on DeSales Street in NW Washington DC. His major clients included the Marriot Corporation, Amtrak, American Express, and many others. He eventually merged his firm with Manning, Selvage, and Lee, where he was a managing partner before retiring to his beloved St Michaels, Maryland on the Eastern Shore.
After retirement, Rolle served on the Talbot County Liquor Board, having been appointed by then Gov. Larry Hogan, for approximately four years. He also enjoyed serving as a Board Member for Londonderry on the Tred Avon and Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc., and served as a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Society in Easton, MD.
Rolle is survived by his wife, sister, four children, Cathleen Ambrogi, William C. Rolle, III (Lisa), the Honorable Scott L. Rolle, Christopher M. Rolle (Tracie), ten grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at the Mater Dei School Chapel at 9600 Seven Locks Road, Bethesda, MD on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023. Visitation will be at 4:30 pm, funeral at 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Bill's name to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Easton, Maryland, or Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc.
