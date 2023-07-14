William Clifton Sullivan EASTON — Easton resident William C. Sullivan, 77, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at home with his wife by his side and our supportive Mary Ann.
He was born and raised in Oxford, MD, graduating from Easton High School in 1964. He was the son of the late Ira Clifton Sullivan and Lucy Cecilia Haddaway Sullivan. In 1965, he entered the US Marine Corps with the encouragement of his childhood friend, Geoff Wright. He served two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969 as a Sergeant E-5. He served proudly in the marines and practiced a love of patriotism throughout his life.
After his discharge from the marines, he attended the Maryland State Police Academy and joined the Maryland State Police from 1969-1990, starting as a road trooper. He trained and was a member of the SWAT Team (Special MD Tactical Assault Team) and was active in over 100 team operations in his eight years. From 1981 to 1990, he was an accident investigation/reconstructionist for the MD State Police, participating in many court cases. After retirement, he worked as a Bailiff for the District Court of MD in Caroline County for eight years and so enjoyed his time there.
Billy was a student of martial arts (Order of Isshinryn) for over 39 years, studying under Master Barry Smith, ninth degree black belt, and later Master Toby Cooling. He started his own school in 1992, with his first students, Mike Magill, Jo Bramble and Tom Phillips. Due to illness, he turned his school over to three of his senior black belts. He continued his teaching the past four years with Don Spiker, who faithfully came to the house to practice their craft twice a week, regardless of their health. Years of study, comradery, and love hold these men and women together with lifelong bonds.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane, whom he married after she graduated from nursing school. Jane notes that, "I have become an expert at wrapping bandages, doing suture care, and providing emotional support for my warrior. He is the love of my life, and I will be waiting until we are together again."
Billy is survived by his loving daughter Stephanie & Jason Hunter (son) in law; favorite grandson William B. Hunter; sister Beth Ragsdale (Hoyle); Brenda Pleasanton & Steve Sampson and family; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; Carter (Kevan), Mason & Monica, Meghan (Devin), Tanner, Sydney Ragsdale; and close friends, Mike Magill (Diane, Kelley & Gary), Zane Fanning & Chase Adams, Mary Ann Hicks (Claude (Marine)). Billy and Jane also appreciated all their friends at St. Mark's Village who supported them through hard times with their thoughts and kind words (and Alice's baked beans).
The couple spent 12 years vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC, where they enjoyed golf, the ocean, and what became a second family there, including Danny & Brenda, Connie & David (Mom), and Barry & Sandy. Their visits and memories always brought a smile to the couple's faces. They also counted themselves very fortunate to enjoy cruising with their own private travel agents, John and Ruth. We grieve the loss of John but have a lifetime of memories of all those adventurous cruises. Another special friend was John Tritapoe, Billy's brother at heart. Over the years, John visited frequently, re-living old times, a true gift to both Billy and Jane. When friend Phil Smith passed, Billy supported his grandson Zane's interests and education at Phil's request. Zane was a big part of Billy's life, and he was especially helpful during Billy's illnesses.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents (Clifton & Cecilia) and brother John Sullivan.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, 11 a.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton, MD 21601. Burial will be held at Oxford Cemetery.
In remembrance of Billy, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate) and/or any animal rescue of choice to honor Billy's love for all his dogs through the years.
Billy was a true patriot in all respects—serving his country in the Marines, his work with the Maryland State Police, and in his local community.
