William Albert Dorrell passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family including his amazing dog Sadie, at his home in Perry's Corner on Saturday, February 5th. He was born September 15, 1933 in Laurel, Delaware.
He was a lifelong Waterman, an avid waterfowl hunter and a collector of antiquities. He was a local historian and a storyteller. He sold oysters at his home for 30 years where he made many friends.
He was a founding member of the Grasonville Volunteer Fire Dept. which was established in 1958.
He is survived by his children Ray, of San Antonio, Texas, Deb Gilmer, husband Mooch of Stevensville, Steve, wife Lisa of Grasonville. Also, his sister Dolores Lane of Stevensville, his Brother Norman of Piney Point, his grandson Tye of Centreville, great granddaughter Micala, great-granddog Lexi and his special friend Shuggi Dill of Wye Mills. He also leaves behind loving nieces and nephews and so many wonderful friends.
He is pre-deceased by his wife, Molly, his parents Bill and Jennie Bowden Dorrell, his stepmother Elizabeth Alder and granddaughter Nicole.
Services will be private.
Contributions may be made in his name to the Grasonville Volunteer Fire Dept. P. O. Box 4128 Grasonville, Md. 21638.
