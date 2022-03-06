William E Schuman OXFORD — William E Schuman, JR., 82, of Oxford, MD, passed away on February 7, 2022 at Mallard Bay Center.
William was born on January 14, 1940, to William Edward, Sr. & Ethel Mae Marsh Schuman in Baltimore, MD. After graduating from high school William joined the Navy where he served 4 years on a submarine with rank of Quarter Master. After his honorable discharge he began his long career with N.S.A.
In 1959, he met Gail Schuman, and they wed in 1962, going on to have 2 children, Wes and Heath. They moved the family to the Eastern Shore of MD in 1972 after purchasing a farm in Queen Anne where they hosted many gatherings of family and friends.
He was able to take early retirement in 1997 and spent it enjoying life on his terms. He enjoyed his horses taking them trail riding, camping and leading rides with close friends. He was a Saltwater Cowboy and helped with Chincoteague pony round ups. He discovered wood-working in retirement and made many projects for his family and friends. His late retirement was spent restoring and showing Classic cars and trucks.
Bill is survived by his two sons, Wes Schuman and his wife Linda and Heath Schuman and his wife Sherrie and his four grandchildren: Jake Schuman and his wife Noelle, Kylie Schuman, Cole Schuman, and Danielle Schuman. He is also survived by his youngest brother, Thomas Schuman and several nieces and nephews as well as his former wife and good friend, Gail Schuman, He was predeceased in death by his parents and his other brother, Ronald Schuman.
Bill did not want a funeral and had requested family and friends gather in a Celebration of Life which will be scheduled later this spring.
