William Eareckson Denny "Bill" CHESTER — William Eareckson Denny, III of Stevesnville, MD died Saturday November 20, 2021 at Arcadia Assisted Living in Chester, MD. He was 89.
Born on July 8, 1932 on Kent Island the son of the late William E. Denny, Jr. and Ida Gibson. Bill grew up on Kent Island and was a 1949 graduate of Stevensville High School which at the time only went to grade 11. After 11th grade gradation he went on to Randolph Macon Academy for 1 year. He went on to attend the University of Maryland in College Park, MD. He married Joyce Marlene Chance in August of 1953. Joyce predeceased him in October of 1994. Bill would join his father in the family business working for the William E. Denny & Son car dealership and garage in Stevensville, MD until his retirement in the mid 1990's. He married Janet Guertin-Ellis in April of 1996. Bill served for many years as a director on the Queenstown Bank of Maryland Bank board. He was an active member and director of the Kent Island Heritage Society as he always enjoyed doing 1800 century reenactments in MD, VA, PA and DE. He loved waterfowl hunting and was active with ducks unlimited in advocating and preserving hunting land.
He is survived by his wife Janet Denny; four sons: William E. "Eric' Denny, IV; Randolph "Randy" G. Denny; John Gregory "Greg" Tolson Denny and Richard C. "Rick" Denny. Two step daughters; Cheryl Epperson and Barbara Bolin-McKnight and a step son; Benjamin Lellis. 6 grandchldren and 2 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday November 30, 2021 from 2Pm to 4Pm and 6PM to 8PM at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD 21619. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday December 1, 2021 at 11AM. Burial will follow in Stevensville Cemetery in Stevensville, MD. For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Denny, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.