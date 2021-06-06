William Edward Hutson William Edward Hutson Jr of Federalsburg passed away unexpectantly on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Baltimore, Maryland at the young age of 38 years old. He was born on July 20, 1982, in Easton, Maryland to Darlene Hutson and the Late William Edward Hutson Sr. Eddie loved to go fishing and camping. He had a talent and passion for drawing. But his greatest pride and love was for his three sons.
He is survived by his three young children, William Hutson III, Caleb Hutson, and Kyle Hutson all from Hurlock, MD; mother Darlene Hutson of Delaware; Four sisters, Tiffany Norman of Delaware, Christy Hubbard (Charles)of Hurlock, MD., Barbara (Jake) Dengler of Baltimore, Md., Jamie Padgett of Baltimore, MD; and brother James Miller Jr.; three nephews William and Harley Norman of Delaware, and CJ Sargent of Hurlock, MD. Eddie is also survived by six uncles, Michael Hutson of Federalsburg, MD.; Kenneth Mode of Greenwood, DE., Kirk (Tracy) Bartholomew of Preston, MD., Wesley Bartholomew of Delaware, Rusty Bartholomew of Delaware and John Bartholomew of Texas; and two cousins Jerry Hutson and Michael Wroten both of Federalsburg, MD.
Preceding him in death is his father William Hutson Sr.; Grandparents John F. Hutson, Barbara Ann Southern Hutson Mode, Ruby Jeanette Towers Donovan, Westley E Bartholomew Sr. and Babara L. Collins.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life at his sister's home on June 13, 2021, at 2 pm. 5945 Corkran Cementary Rd. Hurlock, MD 21643. Expressions of sympathy or donations may be addressed to his sister Christy Hubbard for expenses and his children.
