William Emmitt Willey CAMBRIDGE — William E. Willey, 80, of Cambridge, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Univserity of Maryland Laurel Medical Center. He was born in Church Creek on August 18, 1941 to the late Emmitt Rastall Willey and Marjorie Hilda Layton.
Mr. Willey attended schools in Cambridge. On March 2, 1962, he married the former Charlotte Ann Wroten. Mr. Willey owned and operated Willey's Lawn Care, and he also worked in several nursing homes in Cambridge. He enjoyed scrapping metal in his free time.
Mr. Willey is survived by his wife Ann Willey of Cambridge; three daughters Marjorie Edith Willey of Crisfield, Mary Ellen Rager of Georgia, and Marsha Lynn Willey of Cambridge; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way; four sisters Ellen Collins and her husband Dickie of Harrington, Linda Reeves of Rossville, GA, Katie Lloyd and her husband Eddie of Cambridge, and Sandy Niblett and her husband Pete of Cambridge; three special friends James Peter Rice, Sr., Tyler Robey, and Amber Robey; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Willey is preceded in death by a brother J. Carlton Willey, and a brother in law Dave Reeves.
At this time, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. JudeChildren's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
