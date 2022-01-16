William H. Eskridge GALESTOWN — William Herman Eskridge, Sr., 84, of Galestown, died January 10, 2022 at Tidal Health Nanticoke.
Born May 5, 1937 in Galestown, he was the son of the late Andrew E. Eskridge and Elizabeth Bounds Eskridge.
William was a US Army veteran and retired from Allen's Hatchery in Seaford where he worked his adult life.
He is survived by his wife of sixty one years, Sandra Lankford Eskridge; three sons, William Eskridge, Jr. (Toni), Steven Eskridge, and Frank Eskridge (Natasha); eight grandchildren, Nicholas Eskridge (Chelsea), Ryan Eskridge, Kyle Eskridge, Joshua Eskridge (Casey), Dana Walters (Kersey), Brittany Eskridge, Taylor Eskridge, and Wyatt Corkell; three greatgrandchildren, Rowan Cameron, Blake Cameron, and Andrew Brittingham, Jr.; and a brother, David Eskridge (Diane).
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rosalie Guston and Rebecca Hitchens; and a brother, Danny Eskridge.
No public services are planned at this time. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
