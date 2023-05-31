William H. LaVeck "Bill" EASTON — In Loving Memory of William (Bill) H. LaVeck (1939 - 2023)
It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of William H. LaVeck, a loving husband, devoted father, and cherished friend. Bill passed away on May 23rd, 2023, at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy of friendliness, humor, kindness, and love.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1939, Bill was the son of Eleanor and John E. LaVeck. He graduated from Catonsville High School and went to work for his father at the Hercules Company. From there he built a career as a shift supervisor and manager at Pharma Plastics, LifeLike Toys, Black & Decker, and Wilkens Rogers. In retirement, he worked for Talbot County Public Schools driving a school bus, which was something that he loved to do.
In 1961, Bill married the love of his life, Barbara S. LaVeck, and they enjoyed life as an example of what true love looks like. They celebrated 62 years of marriage together, embodying the true meaning of partnership and commitment. Their love was an inspiration to all.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family. He was proud of his children, Laura and Bill. He was always interested in the latest activities that they were involved in and what was on the horizon. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, too. He was known for being a bit silly with them, and provided his wisdom whether they wanted it or not.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara, his children Bill (Kathie LaVeck) and Laura, his brother Jack (Kathy LaVeck), and sister Diana London, his grandchildren Joshua (Kailey LaVeck), Andrew (Victoria Weaver), Zachary (Kristen LaVeck), Michael and Christopher, and his great grandchildren Dauson, Emerson, Waylon, and Palmer.
The planning for a service of celebration for Bill's life is underway. Future communication will provide the details of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Bill's name to Alzheimer's Association. Together, let us honor his memory by continuing his legacy of love and kindness.
May William H. LaVeck rest in peace, knowing he made this world a better place through his love.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.