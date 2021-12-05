William H. Parker DENTON — William Henry "Bill" Parker of Denton, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the UM Laurel Medical Center in Laurel, MD. He was 84 years old.
Mr. Parker was the son of the late Carl Noble Parker and Eunice Marie Scott Parker. He was preceded in death by two wives, Jane M. Parker on September 15, 1999 and Lillian Parker on April 22, 2021.
Mr. Parker had farmed all of his life. Other than his family, his greatest joys were farming, working in his shop and going to auctions.
Mr. Parker is survived by one son, Scott Carl Parker (Shelby) of Denton; one stepson, Steve Trice (Michele) of Mt. Airy, MD; two stepdaughters: Heather Wright (Ron) of Hartville, MO, and Jennifer Bartz (Frank) of Denton; a granddaughter, Westlyn Parker; ten step-grandchildren: Madison Trice, Luke Trice, Joshua McNeil, Kaitlyn Kelly, Kasey Hance, Dalton Wright, Dylan Wright, Joel Wright, Sharon Schuyler, and Lewis Irving Yeager; and twenty-two step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wives, Mr. Parker was predeceased by his step-grandson, Jake Wright.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 to 11:45 AM on Tuesday, December 7th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton followed by a 12 Noon graveside service in the Concord Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to Caroline County Humane Society 407 West Belle St. Ridgely, MD 21660.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.