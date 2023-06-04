William J. Era, Jr. EAST NEW MARKET — William J. "Bill" "Little Mutt" Era, Jr., 84, of East New Market, died Thursday, April 27, 2023 at his home.
Born July 29, 1938 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late William J. "Mutt" Era, Sr. and Louise Anna Prchal.
Bill was a member of the second graduating class of North Dorchester High School and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he worked as a waterman and, along with his brother Sonny, owned and operated a pier and bulkheading company. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing , making bird houses, and puzzles.
He is survived by his wife, Emma L. Era whom he married on June 29, 1968; a son, Jefferey S. Era of Reliance and a daughter, Crissi Jackson and husband Paul of Reliance; a grandson, Austin Jackson; a sister, Betty Harrison; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Norman "Sonny" Era, Sr. and a sister, Dorothy M. Hubbard.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Cemetery in Secretary. Rev. Stephen Lonek will officiate. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the church hall.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
To plant a tree in memory of William Era, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.