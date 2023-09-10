William J. Mercier, Jr. TRAPPE — William "Bugger Bill" Mercier, Jr., 71, of Trappe, MD passed away at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton on August 31, 2023.
William J. Mercier, Jr. TRAPPE — William "Bugger Bill" Mercier, Jr., 71, of Trappe, MD passed away at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton on August 31, 2023.
Bill was born on February 2, 1952, to William and Barbara (Travers) Mercier at Fort Meade, MD. Bill grew up in Reisterstown, MD and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Franklin High School. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1972 and retired with honors after 20 distinguished years. While stationed in Osan, South Korea, he met the love of his life Soun (Yi) Mercier and they were married on March 31, 1981.
Bill began his military service in Cheyenne, WY, successfully completing extensive coursework to become an aircraft avionics navigation systems specialist. He also graduated from leadership school and supervised and trained personnel on installing, repairing, inspecting, and operating aircraft radar and communication systems. Of all the different airframes he was assigned to, his favorites were the U-2 and SR-71.
He was an integral member of the "Black Cats," an Air Force reconnaissance squadron, and raised money for a Korean orphanage. After Korea, Bill was stationed at Beale AFB, California and then Dyess AFB, Texas. He retired as a Technical Sergeant with numerous awards and decorations. He returned home to Maryland with his family and was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Easton, MD. He spent this second career as a Maintenance Mechanic at the Eastern Shore P&D Facility and retired after 13 years.
Although Bill thought he would never marry, he instantly changed his mind upon meeting Soun in 1980. As their courtship began, Bill and Soun used a Korean/English dictionary to overcome their language barrier. He said they were lucky to have three perfect children: William "Billy", Keith, and Angela.
Bill was an avid music collector, enthusiastic jokester, and lifelong storyteller. He enjoyed kicking back in his La-Z-Boy chair, listening to his favorite band The Rolling Stones on his McIntosh stereo system. He was a larger-than-life figure to all that knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife Soun, son Billy Mercier (Meg), daughter Angela Grove (Bruce and Kennedy), mother Barbara, siblings Gary, Kenny, and Mike, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Keith, father William, and sister Sharon Zanetti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 15 at 11 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 10 -11 AM at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
