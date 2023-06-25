William J. "Q-Ball" Parks TRAPPE — Trappe, MD - Today, we celebrate the extraordinary life of William Jack Parks, known fondly as Q-Ball and Billy Jack, who left us peacefully in his home on the morning of June 16, 2023. Born on October 8, 1932, his journey through life was one of love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to his friends and family. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, let us remember the cherished moments and the indelible mark he left on our lives.
William leaves behind a legacy of family, starting with his devoted wife of 67 years, Anna Parks (Webster), whom he married on June 2, 1956. Together, they built a foundation of love, resilience, and unwavering commitment. A devoted father, William cherished his daughter, Billie Ann Parks, his grandson and granddaughter, Guy "Buck" Willey and Jenna Willey, and his beloved great-grandchildren Sutton Griffin and Paxtyn Griffin.
William's journey was preceded by the passing of his mother, Marie R. Parks, whose love and guidance shaped him into the man he became. He also bid farewell to his beloved Aunt Louise Parks and Uncle John "Buck" Parks who played pivotal roles in his upbringing.
William's life was marked by service and dedication. He served his country with honor as a Corporal and Intel Specialist in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. His service took him across the Atlantic to Europe, where he contributed to the cause of protecting freedom and democracy.
Throughout his professional career, William made a lasting impact as a supervisor at Bumble Bee Seafoods. Later, he became the owner of ADHO, Inc., alongside his dear friend and business partner, Bill Messick.
William's love for community extended beyond the workplace. He was a treasured member of various organizations, including The Grand National, Ducks Unlimited, the American Legion Post 91, Elks, Moose, and the Cambridge Yacht Club. Through these affiliations he found camaraderie, forged lifelong friendships, and contributed to causes that were close to his heart.
In his leisure time, William pursued his passions. Whether it was traveling to new destinations with his wife and family, embarking on boating adventures, duck hunting the marshes of Blackwater or maintaining his cherished antique Essex, William was constantly on the move.
But perhaps William's most remarkable trait was his ability to bring joy to all who crossed his path. With his infectious personality and remarkable sense of humor, he brightened the lives of those around him. William's kind heart and unwavering support were the cornerstones of his relationships, and he touched the lives of countless individuals with his kindness and compassion.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 1pm to 3pm with a brief service at 2pm at the American Legion Post #91 in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or to Open Bible Church, 1619 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.