William Joiner "Bill" GREENSBORO — William Joiner "Bill", 92, of Greensboro, MD passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, May 17, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean H. Joiner; his son, D. Wayne Joiner (Donna); a sister, Florence J. Dodge; three grandchildren, Kathy Chambers (Carl), Karen Joiner, and William Joiner; six great grandchildren, Cody Chambers, Ashley Smith, Christopher Chambers, Rachael Smith, Hayden Peery and Donovan Peery; and five great-great grandchildren, Mikaela, Kennadi, Chloe, Dominik and Caroline.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, May 21st, at the Moore Funeral Home, 12 S. Second Street in Denton, MD where friends may call one hour prior. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Greensboro Baptist Church or to the Gideons International. For online condolences and further information, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.