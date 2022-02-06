William Joseph Malasky "Bill" GREENSBORO — Bill Malasky, a cherished husband, father, friend, beloved teacher, and mentor, passed away on January 31st 2022. Anyone and everyone who knew Bill loved him and was touched by his genuine spirit. Born on January 10th 1951 in DuBois PA, he relocated after college to Queen Anne's County to start his career at Stevensville Middle School. He worked there as the shop teacher and so much more. He enriched and molded young lives until his retirement in March of 2004. In 1974 his college sweetheart, Peggy Malasky moved to Maryland from Punxsutawney PA to start her life with Bill. They enjoyed over 50 years together. Bill's students and colleagues from his 32 years of teaching will remember his love of Groundhog's Day. They will also remember a kind heart, infectious laughter, grounded perspective, and, a mentor that was always there to listen and support anyone in need. In addition to his role as teacher and community member, Bill had a great love of golf that he shared with his grandchildren. He worked at the Queenstown Harbor Golf Links from their opening to his passing. Bill was the son of the late Frank Malasky and Anna Andrulonis. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, and children, Beth Malasky (Brian Suite) of Queen Anne, Stacey Malasky (Patrick Crouch) of Detroit, Michigan, David Malasky (Amanda) of Townsend, DE; brother, Frank Malasky (Pat) of Frederick, Maryland; and grandchildren, Ezra and Leo. A service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 10:30am at St. Benedict's Church in Ridgely, Maryland. In lieu of flowers we ask that you choose a charity of your choice and donate in his name. Online condolences may be made at www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
