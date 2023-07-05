William L. Warren, Sr. GREENWOOD, DELAWARE — William Louis Warren, Sr. of Greenwood, DE died on Thursday 29th of June at the Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis. He was born in Milford, DE on November 18th, 1953, he was the son of Howard T. and Audrey Bradley Warren. He met and married Bonnie Bennett and they made their home in Greenwood. He was self-employed for more than 45 years and at the time of his death he was the owner of Billy Warren & Son of Greenwood. The relationships that he built with his business were very special to him. He enjoyed making people laugh with his jokes and quick witted humor, Thursday nights at the American Corner sale with his wife Bonnie, riding the grandchildren on his gator, collecting antiques, auction sales, Sunday breakfast and riding around to visit his friends. His employees were just like his family.
Mr. Warren is survived by his wife of 51 years the former Bonnie Bennett, 4 children; Shelley (Joseph), William, Jr. (Dawn), Tabitha (Keith), Jennifer (Bryan), his beloved dog Sadie Mae, 12 grandchildren; Andrew, Justin, R.C., Trey, Corey, Corrin, Alexis, Neve, Emily, Chloe, Samuel, Hudson. 4 Great-grandchildren, Mabel, Ramona, Harper, Wren. 1 brother Alan (Brenda). He was preceded in death by his Father "Howard Tolbert Warren," Mother "Audrey Irene Eskridge," his brother Donald Warren and 1 Granddaughter Noel Elizabeth Short.
A funeral service will be held at the A. Curtis Andrew Auction Inc., American Corner Rd. at 12 noon on Saturday, July 8th, 2023. A visitation will be held at the Auction facility on Friday, July 7th from 5 to 8pm and on Saturday from 11 until noon.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to; Woodbridge Little League P. O. Box 29, Bridgeville, DE 19933 or to Gateway Fellowship, P.O. Box 718, Bridgeville, 19933.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home by the Coales of Federalsburg (please visit www. Framptom.com for online condolence).
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.