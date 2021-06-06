William Lee Simpson SEAFORD, DE — Seaford:
William Lee Simpson of Seaford, DE, formerly of Trappe, MD died on June 2, 2021. He was 98 years old.
Born on March 14, 1923, in Trappe, MD, he was the son of the late Silas E. and Sadie M. Simpson. Bill graduated from Trappe High School. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy during World War II and was an EM3 aboard DE31USS Sederstrom. Bill spent 3 1/2 years aboard the USS Sederstrom, from the day it was commissioned, until the end of the war. The Sederstrom was awarded five Battle Stars and was involved in four island invasions in the Pacific Theatre. It also survived a Kamikaze attack and three typhoons. At the end of the war, the Sederstrom was so heavily damaged, it was scrapped for metal.
After World War II, Bill met and married his wife, Helen, had four children, and spent a 43-year career with the Western Electric Co. and C & P Telephone Co. He retired in 1984.
Bill spent a lifetime of service at home and at sea, at peace and at war. He loved the Lord and was an active member of the Methodist Church and loved to help others. He was a member of the Trappe and Easton Volunteer Fire Departments, American Legion, Lions Club, past president of the Kiwanis Club, Telephone Pioneers, and was involved with the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed spending time with family and was a winter "snowbird" to Punta Gorda, Florida for many years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen, his brother Silas Simpson, Jr. and his sister, Ester Nelson.
Bill is survived by his four sons; Dan (Cherly), Neal (Rachel), Graham (Angel) and Jay (Kathleen), eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 12:30 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be held at 2 PM at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Trappe Volunteer Fire Company, 4001 Powell Ave, Trappe, MD 21673 and Trappe United Methodist Church, 29421 E Maple Ave, Trappe, MD 21673.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.