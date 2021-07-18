William Nelson Quidas PRESTON — William Nelson Quidas of Preston, MD passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 85. Born on July 27, 1935 in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late August John Quidas and Nellie May (Kennedy) Quidas.
He graduated from Preston High School with the class of 1954 and then went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard. He spent most of his woking life as a truck driver and married the love of his life, Teri Lea (Mackey) Quidas on April 4, 1980.
In his time outside of work he enjoyed farming, playing with his nuts (black walnuts) and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Teri Lea Quidas, his daughters, Jill Ann Buglioli, Carol Marie Collins and Nancy Lee Quidas, his grandsons, Steven Lackner, Trice Lofland, Wyatt Greenway and granddaughter Nellie Lofland. He also has two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jim, John, Al, Pete, Helen(Sis), Betty, Paul and Gene.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home, 21642 Tanyard Road, Preston, MD at 5pm. (Bring a covered dish and musical instrument if you want to join in the music).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
