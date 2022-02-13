William Norris Embert CENTREVILLE — William Norris Embert of Centreville, MD passed away on February 8, 2022, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD, surrounded by his loving family. He was 65.
Born on August 11, 1956, in Chestertown, MD, he was the son of the late Harry Dodd and Susie Creighton Embert. Norris grew up in Centreville Heights and graduated from Queen Anne's County High School, Class of 1974. After graduation he began to work for the State Highway Administration until he retired 42 years later as the Assistant District Engineer of Construction for Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline and Talbot counties. Norris loved golfing, working in the yard, hunting, and fishing. Two of his simple pleasures in life were Thursday night dinners with his family and a good cup of coffee from Dunkin Donuts. He was a past member of the Centreville Fire Department, Caroline Country Club, and Prospect Bay Country Club.
Norris is survived by his companion Cindy Cronshaw of Centreville, MD; daughters Stacey Embert Lowery (Troy) of Queen Anne, MD; Kristin Embert (Jason) of Greensboro, MD; sister Susanne Mason (Bill) of Queen Anne, MD; Grandchildren Jayden and Tanner Lowery.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 10am - 11 am at the Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, MD, where a service will begin at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD.
