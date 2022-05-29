CENTREVILLE — William “Billy” Edward Palmatary of Centreville, MD passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022. He was 76 years old.
Billy was born at home in Starkey’s Corner on April 18, 1946 to the late James Arthur Palmatary and the late Pauline (Cain) Palmatary.
Billy attended school in Centreville and later began working for the Queen Anne’s County Roads Division on January 26, 1972. After retiring in 2008, he continued to work part-time for the Queen Anne’s County Solid Waste Division at the Centreville landfill until August 2021, which was nearly 50 years working for Queen Anne’s County.
Billy enjoyed baseball and was a die-hard New York Yankees fan. He was very active in the Queen Anne’s County Men and Women’s Softball League as an umpire for many years. He also loved watching wrestling and old westerns. But most of all, Billy enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his only granddaughter, Jasmine.
Along with his parents, Billy is predeceased by his brother James E. Palmatary, Sr.
He is survived by his daughter Amy L. Jacks and her husband William Jacks Jr. of Chester; his beloved granddaughter Jasmine Erika Jacks of Chester; five brothers: Gene Palmatary of Centreville, Robert “Bob” Palmatary of Church Hill, Benjamin “Frankie” Palmatary of Centreville, Harvey Palmatary of Easton, and Thomas “Tommy” Palmatary of Centreville; three sisters: Margaret “Martha Lee” Byron of Gadsden, Alabama, Mary Jones of Ridgely and Shirley Harbaugh of Preston; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2nd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and a funeral service will follow on Friday, June 3rd at 11:00 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home: 408 S. Liberty Street Centreville, MD 21617. A burial will take place in Chesterfield Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to the charity of your choice.
