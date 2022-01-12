William R. Fitzhugh, Sr. CAMBRIDGE — William R. Fitzhugh, Sr., 78, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in New York on July 31, 1943 and was a son of the late John Franklin Fitzhugh and Catherine McClammy Fitzhugh.
Mr. Fitzhugh graduated from Cambridge High School Class of 1961. On June 26, 1962, he married the former Bonnie Travers, who passed away on August 27, 2018. He worked for the Maryland State Police from 1970 to 1980, and from 1980 until 2006 he owned Tideland Seafood. Mr. Fitzhugh enjoyed watching Westerns, and all sports and animals. He also loved eating crabs and drinking beer. Mr. Fitzhugh was a member of the Cambridge Moose Lodge and the Cambridge Elks.
He is survived by a son Ricky Fitzhugh (Debbie) of Cambridge, a daughter Debbie Guessford (Jesse) of Cambridge, four grandchildren Kayla Rider (Kenny) of East New Market, Megan Guessford (Phillip Echnoz) of Laurel, DE, Allison Fitzhugh of Cambridge, and Jessica Horseman (Benny) of Madison, two great granddaughters Lillian Bramble and Saylor Horseman, two sisters Amye Foxwell (Robert) of East New Market and Joann Pritchett (Michael) of Cambridge, a brother David Fitzhugh of Delmar, MD, two sisters in law Peggy Cannon of Cambridge, Faye Williams (Ronnie) of Salisbury, a brother in law Calvin Travers (Joan) and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Fitzhugh is also survived by a good friend James Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Guessford, Kenny Rider, Scott Murphy, Bryan Knauer, Kevin Gilliard, David Coleman, David Fitzhugh, and James Wilson.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
