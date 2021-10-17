William R. Marine, Sr. PRESTON — William (Bill) R. Marine, Sr. of Preston, MD, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was 77 years old.
Born in Easton, Mr. Marine was the son of the late Edwin (Fats) Hughes Marine and Hazel Elizabeth Jester Marine Kelley. His wife, Pauline P. Marine, passed away on June 7, 2017.
Mr. Marine was a 1963 graduate of North Caroline High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an IT Specialist for Delmarva Data and Processing in Easton, retiring in 2008. He liked playing cards, having meals with friends, and going to the auction at American Corner.
He is survived by two sons: William R. Marine, Jr. (Allyson) of Ridgely, MD and Brent A. Marine (Jessica) of Preston; four grandchildren: Tiffanie L. Marine, Trent W. Marine, Courtney E. Marine, and Chase D. Marine; one great-grandchild: Carter C. Sok; a brother: Olin; and three sisters: Shirley, Virginia, and Ginny. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren: Cole A. Marine and Dylan S. Marine; two sisters: Barbara and Dorothy; and two brothers: Donald and Tommy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:45 on Wednesday, October 20th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where friends may call from 6 until 8 on Tuesday evening and one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Caroline American Legion Post 29, PO Box 518, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
