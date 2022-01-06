William Ronald Edwards "Bill" TRAPPE — William (Bill) Ronald Edwards will be remembered as a lifelong waterman. He was born in Rock Hall, MD on August 11, 1939, the son of the late Franklin and Lula Van Sant Edwards. After graduating from High School in Rock Hall, Bill served in the US Navy aboard the USS Dewey as a sonar man traveling to France, Italy, Spain, Turkey and several countries in Africa. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in Boston and stayed awhile working at the very first Radio Shack as an electronics technician. He was present when Mr. Tandy toured the store to buy the place and begin the chain. In Boston, he met and married Charlotte Whitney. Returning to MD to raise a family, he lived in Linthicum and Pasadena while working at Westinghouse and then for 12 years at the National Security Agency in Fort Meade with a top secret clearance as a computer programmer and analyst. He was trained by Honeywell for those first room sized computers. After moving to Kent Island and back to the Eastern Shore, he decided to honor his family legacy and returned to the life of a waterman in 1975, happily following a working life on the water from Kent Island to Wingate to Trappe. In addition to his wife Charlotte, he is survived by Children: Elizabeth Edwards Gracia, David Edwards, John Edwards, Laura Edwards Hoxter; Siblings: James Edwards, Charles Edwards, Kay Edwards Lockery; Grandchildren: Joshua, Alexandra, Adam, Tucker, Charles, Haley, Chloe, and Mitchell; Great Grandchild: Boston Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall, MD. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel Cemetery P.O Box 338 Rock Hall, MD 21661 or Trappe-Faith Chapel United Methodist Church Memorial Funds P.O. Box 362 Trappe, MD 21673. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.